‘Magnificient’ Welsh attraction is one of world’s best





Planning a winter staycation? A stunning attraction in Wales could be the perfect spot for adventurous British tourists.

Explore Worldwide researched over 350 hidden gems around the world to find the most underrated spots. Most underrated experiences in Europe Hiking Schafberg Peak (Salzburg, Austria) Cynghordy Viaduct Walk (Llanfair-ar-y-Bryn, Wales) Jokkmokks Fjalltrafgard Botanic Garden (Jokkmokks, Sweden) Boat Tour of the Streets of Giethoorn (Overijssel, Netherlands) Hike to Sandwood Bay (Northern Highlands, Scotland) Rafting in Osumi Canon (Berat, Albania) Visiting Blakeney Point National Nature Reserve (Norfolk, England) Hiking to the Adrspach- Teplice Rocks (NE Bohemia, Czech Republic) Soca River Rafting (Western Slovenia) Hiking the Massif de l’Esterel (Agay, France) READ MORE: Cruise passenger moans about problem with balcony

Cynghordy Viaduct Walk in Wales was named as the second most underrated travel experience in Europe. The 18 arch viaduct traverses the Bran Valley and was built in 1868 for the Central Wales Railway. The railway bridge is over 305m long and is 33m high. It became a Grade II listed structure in 1966. Tourists can walk the viaduct in a two mile route and will enjoy spectacular views of the surrounding hills and countryside. DON’T MISS

Blakeney Point National Nature Reserve also made the top 10 list and the Norfolk attraction is well worth a visit. Home to seals, the stunning nature reserve is managed by the National Trust and has incredible coastline views. Norfolk’s unique natural environment includes saltmarshes, hills and freshwater grazing marshes. The region is a favourite of the Royal Family, who regularly visit for holidays at the Sandringham estate.

Michael Edwards, Managing Director at Explore Travel commented: “This study has been quite an undertaking and researching over 350 underrated travel experiences has given our researchers some major wanderlust. “We’re all about advocating lesser-known adventures off the beaten track, and we’re pleased to be able to shine a light on experiences that have clearly left a wonderful impression on those who have tried them, but which aren’t very well known about amongst the majority of travellers. “We hope our research encourages people to try something a little different the next time they travel.” The best rated experience in Europe was a hike at Schafberg Peak in Salzburg in Austria.

Like Loading...