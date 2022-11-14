Man Utd chiefs ‘call emergency meeting with Ten Hag over Ronaldo’

It remains unclear exactly how United are planning to punish Ronaldo but the striker, who is the club’s highest earner on £500,000-a-week, can be fined a maximum two weeks’ wages if the club deem his comments to have breached the club’s code of conduct.

The report claims that relations between Ronaldo and the club had already been at an all-time low, with one source claiming that ‘not a tear would be shed’ if he left the club.

Ronaldo looks certain to depart the club in January if the club decide to terminate his contract, with reported interest from the United States and Middle East.

The striker has stated his desire to continue playing at the highest level in Europe, but a lack of interest from clubs in the Champions League scuppered his plans to leave in the summer. A return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon could be on the horizon if he takes a huge wage cut, but he may have to pay a hefty fine before he walks out of the door first.