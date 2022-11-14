Man Utd have ‘suspicions’ over Cristiano Ronaldo exit demands

Those in power at Manchester United are worried that Cristiano Ronaldo will ask for the rest of his contract to be paid out in full in order to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to reports. The 37-year-old recently made a series of explosive claims in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan as he looks to force a move elsewhere, with his second spell at United now seemingly all but over.
The Red Devils are thought to be considering the possibility of ripping up Ronaldo’s contract, which is set to run until the end of the current campaign as things stand, as one of several options in their bid to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. However, the club’s hierarchy have a ‘suspicion’ that Ronaldo will only agree to leave if they pay the remaining six months of his lucrative deal worth around £560,000 per week, according to The Telegraph.
United are said to be firmly against shelling out the multi-million pound figure that Ronaldo would be expecting to receive, but they would also like to avoid escalating the situation by intensifying the spat between themselves and the player in question. There is a sense of relief at United that their next match will not arrive until mid-December, which should give them plenty of time to settle on the best course of action.
The club’s decision-makers are yet to make any firm calls on what to do with Ronaldo but released a statement on Monday to acknowledge his recent interview with Morgan, which read: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”
It can therefore be expected for United to wait until Ronaldo’s full interview is aired on Wednesday and Thursday before taking formal action, although there is said to be a general acceptance that he should never represent them again after tarnishing his long-standing legacy as one of the club’s greatest ever players. It remains to be seen how the situation will play out over the coming weeks and months, but it would be a surprise if Ronaldo has not already played his final game for the Red Devils due to the nature of his conversation with Morgan that was partially released on Sunday.
United have already been warned that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner may be trying to get himself sacked by former Liverpool defender and Jamie Carragher, who firmly sided with Erik ten Hag when quizzed on the topic by Sky Sports on Monday.
“He wants to be sacked, I think that’s obvious,” said Carragher. “He told the club in the summer he wanted to leave. I think he’s disrespected Man United and Erik ten Hag. He wanted to leave in the summer, which is football, these things happen.
“He wanted to leave but there were no takers, maybe because of his wages, maybe not a price a Manchester United wanted and I think he knows that’s going to be the same in this next transfer window and maybe the following summer. And I think he’s now trying to basically be sacked or allowed to leave on a free [transfer] by the club because that’s the only way he’s going to get out.”
