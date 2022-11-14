Man Utd have ‘suspicions’ over Cristiano Ronaldo exit demands

Those in power at Manchester United are worried that Cristiano Ronaldo will ask for the rest of his contract to be paid out in full in order to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to reports. The 37-year-old recently made a series of explosive claims in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan as he looks to force a move elsewhere, with his second spell at United now seemingly all but over.

The Red Devils are thought to be considering the possibility of ripping up Ronaldo’s contract, which is set to run until the end of the current campaign as things stand, as one of several options in their bid to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. However, the club’s hierarchy have a ‘suspicion’ that Ronaldo will only agree to leave if they pay the remaining six months of his lucrative deal worth around £560,000 per week, according to The Telegraph.

United are said to be firmly against shelling out the multi-million pound figure that Ronaldo would be expecting to receive, but they would also like to avoid escalating the situation by intensifying the spat between themselves and the player in question. There is a sense of relief at United that their next match will not arrive until mid-December, which should give them plenty of time to settle on the best course of action.

The club’s decision-makers are yet to make any firm calls on what to do with Ronaldo but released a statement on Monday to acknowledge his recent interview with Morgan, which read: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

