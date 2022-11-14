Man Utd release Cristiano Ronaldo statement after explosive interview

Manchester United have broken their silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo caused uproar amoung United supporters and some of his former fellow professionals for comments he made in an interview partially aired on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old launched a stinging attack on club legend Wayne Rooney while stating he feels as though he’s been made out to be the “black sheep” at United. The most stinging remarks were saved for both Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag, both of whom Ronaldo admitted he had little to no respect for either of them.

Sunday’s revelation was only part of what is set to come out in Morgan’s 90-minute interview with Ronaldo. The TalkTV presenter said that Ronaldo approached him for the interview and has teased more bombshell revelations coming later this week.

He now faces punishment from United for his comments, but the club have announced they’re yet to decide what action to take. The statement read: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.