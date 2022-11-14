Man Utd squad stance on Ronaldo interview emerges amid star’s outburst

He then added: “I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

However, United players collectively believe he has shown a lack of respect for the club and his manager, not to mention that the club had no knowledge of the interview prior to it airing. Sky Sports report that United only became aware of Ronaldo’s interview as they flew back from London following their 2-1 win over Fulham, for which Ronaldo was not included in the squad.

While it remains unclear what action the club will take with regards to Ronaldo’s future, it appears likely that the forward has played his final game for the club.

United are thought to be mulling over the options available to them which may include terminating his £500,000-a-week contract, which is due to expire next summer.