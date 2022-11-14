Man who lived at airport for 18 years and inspired Tom Hanks film dies





A man who was the inspiration for the 2004 film The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks, has died at the airport which he called his home for 18 years. Mehran Karimi Nasseri lived at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport for nearly 20 years after he was stranded while awaiting legal documentation in 1988.

He had been sent back to France from London after he was unable to present the necessary entry papers at the UK border. He was not alloed to leave the airport or board a flight from Paris, leaving him stranded there. The Iranian national then carved out a section of the airport as his home until 2006 as he waited on residency papers ending his legal limbo. He was given the right to stay in France, and refugee status, in 1999.

However, he refused to leave the airport and remained at Charles de Gaulle for seven years until he was taken to hospital in 2006. He spent several years away from the airport, but returned during the final few weeks of his life. A spokesperson told CNN that Mr Nasseri had “returned to live as a homeless person in the public area of the airport since mid-September, after a stay in a nursing home”. He then died on Saturday in Terminal 2F, after emergency services attempted to save his life. READ MORE: Rocked Russians have nowhere to hide as 500 pinpointed

It is believed he only wanted to travel to the UK to search for his birth mother. Mr Nasseri was born in 1945 to an Iranian father and British mother, whom he sought to locate after the death of his father. As his tale gained an international profile, he became the inspiration for the Steven Spielberg film, The Terminal. He used royalties from the film to pay for a hostel after he left the airport. The film starred Tom Hanks alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, and was released the same year as a ghost-written autobiography.

Mr Nasseri told The Times in 2001 he wanted to “live in a free democratic system”, adding: “If I walk out of here, it would not help my case.”

