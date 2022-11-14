Margot Robbie Explained Why Her Women-Led “Pirates Of The Caribbean” Movie Is Dead

It’s been a while since there’s been a new movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — specifically, almost six years.
The last Pirates movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, came out in 2017 — and the sixth film has been in development hell ever since.
Way back in June of 2020, a “female-fronted” Pirates spin-off film was announced, with Margot Robbie as the lead — but now it seems like that movie is, no pun intended, dead in the water.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Margot says that her female-led Pirates film — which would’ve reunited her with Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson — is seemingly no longer happening, and it’s not her fault either.
“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago,” she said, “to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool.”
“But I guess they don’t want to do it,” she added, presumably referring to Disney — who own the rights to the Pirates franchise.
The news comes as a bit of a surprise, since Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the Margot-led installment was indeed on the way earlier this year.
But hey, there’s still plenty to come from Margot — like, for example, the Barbie movie, of course. Summer 2023 can’t come soon enough!
