Martinelli’s Apple Cider & Cranberry Jam Ice Cream Is Perfect for Thanksgiving

Iconic brand and everyone’s first sip of “champagne” on New Year’s Eve when they were eight, Martinelli’s is offering a mix-up on the traditional ice cream flavors just in time for Thanksgiving. The brand teamed up with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams to make Apple Cider & Cranberry Jam ice cream, inspired by California heritage and featuring Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple Cider.

The new flavor is made of sweet cream ice cream infused with Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple Cider and ribbons of McConnell’s house-made tart cranberry jam. The ice cream will be sold by the pint for $12 through McConnell’s website, in its California shops, and at some retailers nationwide.

Currently, McConnell’s only ships to the lower 48 states because the company guarantees 1-3 day shipping for its frozen product. When you place your order, it could take between two to 10 days to get it. So, if you’re planning on serving the most impressive ice cream and pie combo at your holiday event this year, you’ll want to ensure you place your order with plenty of time.