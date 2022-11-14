Matt Hancock blasted by I’m A Celebrity fans over dyslexia speech

Taking to Twitter, Mark Stacey said: “Anyone buying Hancock performance? Still no mention of dyslexia.”

Michelle Weaver added: “Just putting it out there, if Matt Hancock was going in the celebrity jungle saying he was making awareness of dyslexia, then how come he’s not mentioned it when asked ‘why you in here?’. He never said a word. I smell a rat lol.”

Times Radio broadcaster Matt Chorley continued: “If only he mentioned dyslexia as many times as he mentioned the scorpion.”

And TV Broadcaster and critic Scott Bryan said: “The irony of Matt Hancock going on I’m A Celeb to raise awareness of dyslexia but has not given any mention or awareness of dyslexia.”