Meghan didn’t just have a knack for physically beautiful writing, she also took an interest in the words behind the pen.

Meghan ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig – from 2014-2017 – where she discussed topics such as fashion, food, lifestyle and travel.

In a goodbye letter to The Tig readers, Meghan referred to her blog as a “passion project (my little engine that could)”.

This quickly “evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity”.