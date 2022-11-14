Metaverse Seoul Named in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022 – Be Korea-savvy

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Korea Bizwire) — The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that its ‘Metaverse Seoul’ was named as one of the Best Inventions of 2022 by the U.S. news magazine TIME.

Metaverse Seoul was recognized as the only case of innovation among public inventions in the metaverse category.

It is a metaverse platform established for the first time among the world’s major cities, and has attracted significant attention from overseas.

Metaverse Seoul was featured on the Canadian podcast channel Surrey EconomIQ Insights in April and was introduced at MIT Technology Review’s Future Compute conference in May.

A group of foreign municipal governments and assemblies, including officials from the city of Bandung in Indonesia and the German Bundestag, visited South Korea to be briefed about metaverse opportunities.

Image Credit: Seoul Metropolitan Government / photonews@koreabizwire.com



