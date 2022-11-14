Michael Jackson was ‘pitied’ by Guns N’ Roses star after tour





Today, November 14, 2022, is the 31st anniversary of the release of Michael Jackson’s Black or White music video. The track came directly from his eighth studio album, Dangerous, and was his first single. The video was a powerful piece that demonstrated not only the star’s creativity but his passion to fight against social injustices. Behind the scenes, however, Jackson was going through some issues of his own.

Jackson employed the legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash to perform on two songs for Dangerous, which were released in 1991. Slash performed guitar solos on both Black or White and Give In To Me. But when the musician joined Jackson on tour to play alongside him, he saw another side of the star. He began by revealing how powerful Jackson was while performing. “Onstage,” Slash said. “His whole professional thing was really where he clicked.” “When he wasn’t working,” however. “Or in production or whatever, it was then you could see that he was sort of at the mercy of his own success.”

Slash recalled: “I’d do some shows here and there. And it was fun because he was such a pro, and he was such a f*****g talent from on high. That was the main thing: he was so amazingly musically fluid. Such a treat to be around.” Jackson has always been praised for his incredible dedication to his work, and indeed his positive attitude off-stage. Despite how well-received he was by his peers, Jackson once told Oprah Winfrey how he was never happy with his own performances. He told the journalist: “I’m never satisfied. Even when I see something that I’ve done, and people say: ‘Oh it was phenomenal.'”

Jackson said in 1993 that he even felt this way after he performed at the Motown 25 celebration. The event was to commemorate the work the singers, artists and bands who brought the Motown genre to life for the first time in the 1960s and 1970s. This was also a momentous occasion for Jackson, as it was the first time he whipped out his famous dance move. “When I did Motown 25,” he remembered. “I did the moonwalk for the first time, I was backstage crying afterwards because I was unhappy.” SOURCE

Like Loading...