Mike Bryan leads his team to All-American Tennis Cup title in inaugural edition

The inaugural edition of the All-American Cup was held at the Freeman Coliseum from November 11 to 13. The tournament featured players contesting in a team format in both singles and doubles. Mike and Bob Bryan, the celebrated doubles players popularly known as the Bryan brothers, led the five-player teams.

Mike Bryan’s team included Sam Querrey, Bradley Klahn, Marcos Giron, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald, and Steve Johnson, while his brother’s team included John Isner, Jack Sock, Denis Kudla, William Blumberg, and Ryan Harrison.

A total of five sessions and 11 matches were played, with Friday’s matches worth one point each. William Blumberg (East) played Bradley Klahn (West) in the first session of the day, where the former won 6-2, 3-6, 13-11. Marcos Giron (West) then defeated Ryan Harrison (East) by a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Saturday’s matches, worth two points each, saw Steve Johnson (West) defeat Ryan Harrison (East) 7-6, 6-4. Ryan Harrison and William Blumberg (East) then beat 7-6(1), 7-6(2) Bradley Klahn and Steve Johnson (West) in the second session of the day.

Sunday’s matches, worth four points each, were the best of 3 sets. Marcos Giron (West) defeated John Isner (East) 6-2, 6-1 and the winning team accumulated 13 points.

