Mike Tindall ‘ripped pants’ in front of Princess Anne

The former rugby star continued: “Zara had a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs.

“So I was dancing with my mother-in-law [Princess Anne] and I did a sl*t drop in front of my mother-in-law.”

Seann said in the Bush Telegraph: “Mike sl*t dropped in front of Princess Anne and that is not the end of the story… That’s already, what are you thinking?”

Mike continued: “I ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that the boxers that I had on at that time said, ‘Nibble my nuts.’”