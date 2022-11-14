Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies in Production: November 14th, 2022

Between movies and TV shows, Netflix has an astonishing number of projects in the works. But instead of focusing on the hundreds, we’re focusing on the top ten most anticipated movies currently in production at Netflix.

In order to compile the list below we used IMDb’s Movie Meter data. As one of the largest movie and TV show databases on the planet, every Monday their list of the hottest titles is updated. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion site visits every single month.

Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of November 14th, 2022

10. Extraction 2

Director: Sam Hargrave

Genre: Action, Thriller | Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Adam Bessa

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 6024

Many more records have been broken since its release, but in April 2020 when the world had just entered a lockdown to combat the global pandemic, Netflix was busy entertaining tens of millions with Extraction. A smash hit, it’s not hard to see why a sequel was greenlit with Sam Hargrave to return as director, and for Chris Hemsworth to reprise his role as Tyler Rake.

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. Tasked with extracting a family who is at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them. But when the extraction gets hot, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney, in order to get revenge.

9. The Old Guard 2

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy| Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 5896

The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw many millions of subscribers stream from all over the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.

Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.

8. Havoc

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller | Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 4485

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong, when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

7. Jeanne du Barry

Director: Maïwenn

Genre: Biography, Drama History | Cast: Johny Depp, Maïwenn, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 4155

It’s been a turbulent number of years for Johny Depp thanks to the media circus surrounding the incredibly public fallout of his divorce from Amber Heard, and the subsequent trial to clear his name. However, since the end of the trial, Depp has once again begun to take on new exciting roles, including the role of Louis XV in Maïwenn’s biopic of Jeanne du Barry, a woman born to nothing, who rose through the ranks of the court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress.

6. The Killer

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3703

Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 year exclusive deal with Netflix.

A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.

5. Maestro

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3540

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

4. The Electric State

Director: Anthony Russom, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci, Chris Pratt, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito

Netflix Release Date: 2023/2024

Moviemeter: 3156

One of our most anticipated movies coming to Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown continues her collaboration with the streaming service, and this time teams up with former MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo in The Electric State. Since leaving the MCU after the overwhelming success of Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers have worked on multiple projects for Netflix, in particular, Extraction, and The Gray Man.

The year is 1997. A teenager is in space through a dystopian United States together with a little yellow robot. Along the roads, the wreck rises after huge warriors along with the rubbish of a high-tech consumer society in decline. As they approach the coast, the world falls together at a faster rate, as if the hollow core of civilization eventually collapsed beyond the horizon.

3. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2203

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner, or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

2. Rebel Moon

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 1553

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

1. The Pale Blue Eye

Director: Scott Cooper

Genre: Crime, Horror, Mystery | Cast: Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Harry Melling, Lucy Boynton, Fred Hechinger

Netflix Release Date: January 6th, 2023

Moviemeter: 1243

The arrival of The Pale Blue Eye will mark the first Netflix Original for Batman and American Psycho actor Christian Bale. Scott Cooper, writer, producer, and director, has spent the better part of the decade trying to get Louis Bayard’s novel adapted into a feature-length movie.

A world-weary detective is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case – a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

Howard Shore, the legendary composer of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is also composing the music to The Pale Blue Eye.

What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!