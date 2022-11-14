Published on November 14, 2022





Movies That Matter–Latino will screen Ascension at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N. Main St., home of Artes de la Rosa Fort Worth Cultural Center.

The film chronicles the story of a 13-year-old boy who leaves his 13 siblings and his home in Lobatos, Mexico, and risks his life to cross the river into the U.S., where he believes all things are possible. Against all odds and defying the limitations placed on Mexicans, Ascencion will become one of the greatest horsemen of his time. Through years of sacrifice, hard work and proving himself to be extraordinary in a world of ordinary, Ascencion has gained world renown as a champion cutting horse competitor, earning nearly $2.5 million and is the first Mexican American to be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame. This is the story of guts, grit and the triumph of one man who broke through racial and economic barriers to set a new precedent in the competitive cutting horse world – a world where Mexicans were only found cleaning stalls, washing and saddling horses, but never among the respected competitors.

View a trailer.

Admission is free. Register online.

Fort Worth Movies That Matter–Latino is a quarterly films series that celebrates the diversity that exists in the Latino culture. Screenings are held in March, June, September and December. Movies That Matter–Latino is made possible through a collaboration between the City of Fort Worth Human Relations Commission and Artes de la Rosa.

Learn more online.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.