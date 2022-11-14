Mum spooked after finding Donald Trump’s face on her cheese on toast

A Scottish mum was shocked after spotting what looked like Donald Trump on her cheese on toast. Nikki Finlay, 46, said it was “spooky” to see the former president on her grilled snack, and took to social media to share the hilarious pictures.

She said: “We’d had fish and chips at the beach earlier that afternoon so I didn’t want much for dinner.

“I thought a cheese toastie would be perfect and after I made it, I spotted Donald looking up at me – it was quite spooky!”

The strange sighting was spotted on Thursday, November 10, after the woman got hungry when coming back from the Dundee seaside with her family.

She decided to make a grilled cheese toastie when she spotted Donald Trump’s orange face on the slice.

