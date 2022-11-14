Mystery as ‘polite’ pizza chef became terrorist bent on murder

Emad Al Swealmeen plotted to detonate an explosive in the Liverpool Women’s Hospital

A pizza chef described as “polite and hardworking” by his former boss became a terrorist who planned an attack that, but for a stroke of pure luck, could have caused mass fatalities – and the authorities don’t know why. Emad Al Swealmeen spent months plotting and scheming and ordering lethal components for a device he would later detonate in a taxi yards from the entrance of Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Incredibly, besides Al Swealmeen, nobody died in the blast; and heroic taxi driver David Perry, from Kirkdale, Merseyside, survived without life-changing injuries, reports The Liverpool Echo. Al Swealmeen, a quiet, unremarkable 32-year-old was renting a property in Rutland Avenue, Sefton Park, which became his “bomb factory”, while also staying in Sutcliffe Street, Kensington, in accommodation designed for asylum seekers. Counter Terrorism Policing North West said Al Swealmeen’s motive “remains a mystery”, suggesting he did not leave behind any manifesto or clear indicators of what was going on inside his mind.

Taxi driver David Perry survived the blast

An inquest into his death heard Al Swealmeen had asked his brother, who lives in America, what his family would make of it if he did “something bad”, but did not elaborate. What we know is that Al Swealmeen had serious mental health issues at times in his life and, in fact, was sectioned in 2015 after being convicted of possessing a knife in the city centre. Court documents also said Al Swealmeen had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs much of the city’s specialist mental health care, said he was not, however, receiving specialist treatment at the time of the bombing. Another potential source of strain was his convoluted and long-running asylum claim. Al Swealmeen arrived in the UK from Iraq via Dubai in 2015, and was denied leave to remain. He challenged the Home Office decision by lodging an appeal with the First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) but this was dismissed the same year.

In that application it emerged Baghdad born Al Swealmeen had falsely claimed to be Syrian, and Home Office officials decided he had not established a “well-founded fear of persecution so that he did not qualify for asylum”. He had been informed of the “decision to remove him from the United Kingdom”, the court papers said. The judge noted there were “a number of problems” with his evidence and, considering Al Swealmeen’s credibility, they found that “the appellant has attempted to give an account to put himself in the best light … “In view of all the evidence, I reject his account of events in Syria and his fears on his return in their entirety, and dismiss his asylum appeal.” The timeline of Al Swealmeen’s legal battles is not entirely clear, but he had made fresh appeals in 2020, and despite not having the right to work he was mistakenly issued a National Insurance number by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), making it easier to work illegally.

Al Swealmeen lived with the Hitchcotts for eight months

One of those jobs was as a pizza chef at a Sefton takeaway, where he was described as “polite and hardworking” by his former boss. Another potential motive which detectives will have explored is religious extremism. Like many things about Al Swealmeen’s life, however, his religious beliefs were not entirely clear. After entering the UK, he officially converted to Christianity via a course at Liverpool Cathedral, and was taken in for a period of time by Christian Aigburth couple Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott. Mr Hitchcott later told reporters: “I mean he lived here for eight months, and we were living cheek by jowl. There was never any suggestion of anything amiss”. The couple described Al Swealmeen as “artistic and creative”, describing how he completed a cake decorating course at Liverpool College and was “obsessed with motor racing”. Despite his conversion, police did find a Koran and prayer mat at his flat, suggesting the “conversion” was either designed to help with his asylum claim or a decision he went back on.