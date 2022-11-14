Categories
NCIS LA’s Marty Deeks ‘exits’ after season 14 tease


However, some unexpected developments in the next episode, Survival of the Fittest, could force Deeks to reconsider his senior position within the NCIS.

A new synopsis for episode seven reads: “A Marine falls ill during a training mission due to an attack by a genetic weapon.

“Deeks struggles with balancing work and home life when Rosa comes down with the flu.”

Whilst G Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and the rest of the team tackle another dangerous mission, Deeks is handling parenting duties.





