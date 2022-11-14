Netflix Releases Action-Packed ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Teaser

As The Witcher franchise and its fans reel from the departure of Henry Cavill, who will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as protagonist Geralt of Rivia, Netflix now previews its upcoming four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin in a new teaser trailer. Taking place 1,200 years before the events of the original series, Blood Origin tells the story of the creation of the first Witcher as well as the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres” event when the realms of elves, men, and monsters merged into one.

The trailer begins with a scene showing the calm before the storm as a sword-elf named Scian, played by Michelle Yeoh, performs a special ritual ahead of the violence. In the series, Scian, accompanied by her cohorts, embark on a mission to retrieve a magical blade stolen from her people — eventually bringing about the prototype Witcher.

The new series is produced by Declan de Barra (Iron Fist) and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The Witcher). Starring alongside Yeoh are Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Sophia Brown (The Capture), Laurence O’Fuarain (Into the Badlands), and others.

Take a look at the trailer above and expect The Witcher: Blood Origin to arrive on Netflix on December 25. Looking ahead, season 3 of The Witcher is expected to premiere next summer.

