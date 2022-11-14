Netflix to live stream Chris Rock’s stand-up comedy special

Early in 2023, Rock will perform in the company’s first-ever live global streaming event.

Netflix is beginning its experiment in live streaming with a performance by US comedian Chris Rock.

The special will stream live, globally, in early 2023. The live show will be Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special, following Chris Rock: Tamborine, which debuted in February 2018.

Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of stand-up and comedy formats, said: “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Netflix’s interest in live programming extends beyond comedy specials, with the streamer reportedly exploring investing in live sports broadcasting. Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix has explored acquiring the streaming rights to tennis and cycling programming in select countries, though executives like co-CEO Reed Hastings have remained concerned about the high biddings costs of getting into live sports.

Netflix is also not the only major streaming service exploring a move into live programming, with Disney+ set to become the new home for long-running entertainment series Dancing With The Stars, which until now had spent the past 16 years being shown on linear network ABC.