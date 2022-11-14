Netflix’s ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ celebrates the movement that sprang from Army soldier’s tragic murder

Gloria Guillen in the documentary “I Am Vanessa Guillen.” Photo: Netflix

Netflix seems to be betting big on horrific Texas murders this November.

Arriving on Nov. 29 is the latest edition of the true-crime series “Crime Scene,” subtitled “Texas Killing Field,” focusing on a string of murders that terrorized League City in the ’80s and ’90s.

But landing this week, on Nov. 17, is “I Am Vanessa Guillén,” Christy Wegener’s documentary looking at the slaying of 20-year-old Guillén, the young Mexican American woman from Houston and private first class who is believed to have been murdered by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson, while stationed at Fort Hood in 2020. Her killing sparked outrage and demands for change in how the U.S. Army handles charges of sexual harassment and homicide among its own. (Robinson killed himself as he was about to be arrested, and his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, faces federal charges for helping him.)

But Wegener, whose resume as a producer includes stints on such reality shows as Taylor Sheridan’s “The Last Cowboy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is less concerned with the lurid details of the slaying than its ramifications on Vanessa’s family and the movement that sprang from their grief, rage and determination. The resulting film then isn’t just a rehash of the details of her death but a celebration of what her life ignited.

Unrated Running time: 95 minutes Where: Begins streaming Nov. 17 on Netflix

The two stars of the film are Guillén’s sisters, Mayra and Lupe Guillén, who became reluctant activists in the face of the Army’s seeming indifference, incompetence and stonewalling that began from the day Vanessa disappeared on that fateful April day to the discovery of her remains more than two months later. Recalls Mayra succinctly about the Army’s lack of transparency, “Everything was really shady.”

Talk about an understatement.

Certainly, the portrait of Fort Hood that Wegener paints is damning, and it’s one that is in direct contradiction to the words emblazoned on the sign at the base’s entrance: “The Great Place.”

“Fort Hood has one of the highest sexual-assault rates of any base in the American military,” says Col. Don Christensen, president of Protect Our Defenders, a human-rights organization focused on the culture of the U.S. military. “They’ve had two mass shootings…A lot of missing soldiers, a lot of dead soldiers.”

Lucy Del Gaudio, an Army veteran and survivors’ advocate, echoes his feelings and says the base is “the worst of the worst when it comes to command culture.”

But the Army met its match in the Guillén family and Guillén’s friends, all of whom refused to be cowed. “If no one is going to talk to us, we’re going to talk to them,” Lupe says defiantly.

Mayra and Lupe took to social media, organizing increasingly large protests outside the entrance to Fort Hood. That got the attention of the media and kept the spotlight shining on the base as did Mayra’s hiring of attorney Natalie Khawam.

All of the coverage struck a chord with those who had survived sexual abuse in the military and the wider Latino community for whom Guillén’s death became a cause. Furor over the case grew so loud that Washington took notice, with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D.-Calif., (both appear in the film), introducing bills that would change how the military handles cases like those of Guillén.

Wegener chronicles all of this in a straightforward, matter-of-fact style that doesn’t get in the way of the story she’s trying to tell. And that story is one of surviving sorrow and using it to galvanize a movement.

Early on in the film, Mayra, in voiceover, says of Vanessa, “The advice she used to give me was, ‘If you want something, go for it’.”

