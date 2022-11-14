New web 3 app Tekkon launched in the Philippines

Hideki Okada, CEO of Tekkon and CFO of Whole Earth Foundation and Myrtle Ramos, founder and CEO of Block Tides

New Web3 app Tekkon was officially introduced to techie and game enthusiasts Filipinos during a special event held at the Revel at the Palace in Taguig City last October 30.

TEKKON uses tokens to provide a gamified solution to infrastructure issues. It has no startup costs and allows players to earn money while essentially contributing to the betterment of society.

Whole Earth Foundation (WEF), a nonprofit organization that creates, provides, and operates an infrastructure information platform for a community initiative, recently announced the release of the iOS version of Tekkon in the App store.

Hideki Okada, CEO of Tekkon and CFO of Whole Earth Foundation, attended the occasion and shared, “I’m here to introduce the app to the Filipino people. We want to help the country by urging its citizens to look at the condition of its infrastructures and so we can fix it right. We’re launching this new web3 application in the Philippines, Japan and Singapore.”

He added, “Anybody can join. This is free to play. So download and participate as any activity you do on the app will help improve the state of your country’s infrastructure, every day.”

Players can protect infrastructures, earn tokens and even improve their health simply by taking photos of infrastructures in their free time as they walk, shop or commute. At present, the app focuses on manholes, though there are plans to broaden its scope in the future.

In addition, all new reward function incentivizes community service in a move to a new stage where crypto-assets will be used to create an ecosystem for infrastructure maintenance.

Myrtle Ramos, founder and CEO of Block Tides, noted, “This is an eye opener for everyone into the play and earn game. Web3 is good technology. We’re spreading awareness on what it offers. It’s not just bitcoin, NFT, but a whole lot more. It can help when it comes to health care and governance.”

Ramos also said that “here you will have your own NFT and it’s up to you to upgrade it and earn at the same time.” She likened Tekkon to the classic Tamagochi where one “can breed and take care at the same time,” and Pokemmon Go where “you will travel around to be able to scan stuff.”

TEKKON is making efforts to reform the infrastructure industry by utilizing gamification and data science technology to provide posted information to local governments and infrastructure companies.

WEF plans to expand the scope of infrastructure that players can photograph, post and review in TEKKON to include electric poles.

Web3 is an idea for a new iteration of the world wide web incorporating concepts including blockchain technologies and token-based economics.