Next Block Expo Hosts the First Edition of its Web3 Conference in Berlin; Aleph Zero, Ethereum Foundation, Binance Academy, and Polygon among confirmed partners

WHAT

Aleph Zero is proud to announce that it is a Diamond Sponsor for Next Block Expo and a Gold Sponsor for the hackathon, alongside some of the most renowned names in the web3 ecosystem. Next Block Expo is one of the biggest industry events in Europe that will bring together 100+ speakers, 50+ VCs, founders, investors, blockchain experts and enthusiasts, and communities together to redefine and discover the future of web3. Aleph Zero’s Co-Founder, Adam Gagol, will deliver a keynote speech titled “Without being SNARKy, what’s coming up for blockchain privacy in the next few years?” in which he’ll explore how privacy is bound to become a cornerstone of blockchain technology in the near future. Additionally, Piotr Moczurad, one of the blockchain’s lead developers, will deliver a workshop on smart contracts and ink. Given the notoriety and high caliber of the 100+ speakers participating at Next Block Expo, the conference is expecting between 2,000 and 3,000 in-person attendees, with additional guests partaking online. Aleph Zero announced to its community that they’ll be offering 100 tickets at a 70 percent discount for $49, as well as 20 free tickets. This also provides attendees with 12 months access to the event’s networking mobile app that connects them with founders, VCs, builders, community members and more.