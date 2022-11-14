Nick Kyrgios Is The Highest Ranked Australian Tennis Player

Greek Australian champion Nick Kyrgios is now Australia’s highest-ranked male player after reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Kyrgios has replaced Alex de Minaur in top spot after he could only make the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Five Australian men currently sit inside the ATP’s top 100 players.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is currently ranked at number 95.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are the reigning Australian Open champs. They’re the first all-Aussie pair to qualify for the prestigious ATP Finals in 17 years.

Despite a low amount of events played, Nick Kyrgios collected enough points to be the highest-ranked Australian player in the ATP Rankings in singles and doubles and he has a chance to break in Top 10 of the doubles rankings at the ATP Finals.

Before the event, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist was ranked 11th with 3740 points. The 10th player is Nikola Mektic, who has 4165 points and that means that the Australian needs to advance from the group to surpass the Croatian.

It will be the first participation at the year-end event for Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis and so it will be interesting how will they do against the top doubles teams. Their journey begins on Monday against Wesley Koolhof and Neil Skupski.

WTA rankings: Highest ranked Australian tennis players

Following Ash Barty’s retirement, Ajla Tomljanovic has taken over as Australia’s highest ranked female player.

Jaimee Fourlis is a professional Australian tennis player of Greek descent. She has a career-high singles ranking of world No. 147, achieved on 18 July 2022, and a highest doubles ranking of world No. 138, reached on 2 March 2020. Currently she is ranked at 162.