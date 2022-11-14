Nicola Peltz sizzles as she dons skintight leather boots

Nicola Peltz, 27, looked stylish as she slipped into a pair of long leather boots and a black thigh-split skirt that put her toned legs on display.

The actress, who married Brooklyn Beckham earlier this year, completed the ensemble with a navy crop top and a leather biker jacket.

Nicola finished off the look with a black fur handbag and her signature, sharp cat eye, while letting her hair down to frame her face.

The billionaire heiress, who recently traded in her blonde locks for brunette tresses, uploaded a series of defiant pictures on her Instagram account in view of her 2.7 million followers.

Stepping out in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, the 27-year-old grabbed some frozen yoghurt with her husband Brooklyn Beckham while wearing an outfit the show-stopping outfit.