Nike Launches New Web3 Platform .SWOOSH

In this next step forward for the American sportswear giant, Nike Members are able to “learn about, collect and eventually help co-create virtual creations.” These digital goods are said to be items such as shoes and jerseys with the opportunity to sport them in select video games and experiences. In addition to this, the Swoosh has shared that some of these creations will be brought in to the physical world as well. The .SWOOSH platform serves as a place for not only collecting and creating but a place to buy and trade as well. Winners of events such as community challenges are even able to earn royalties for their virtual co-creations.
For those looking to participate in .SWOOSH, registration begins this month. As the community grows, starting in the United States and select European countries, Nike will launch its first digital collection in 2023. Stay tuned as additional information is expected to follow in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out the .SWOOSH website as it continues to evolve.
