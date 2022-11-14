No. 24 Rattlers juggle playoff hopes & Florida Classic

This is may be the most important week of Florida A&M‘s football season.

The No. 24 Rattlers play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Saturday in the annual Florida Classic that began in 1978.

“We talk about winning all of our natural rivalry games and this is the biggest of those,” FAMU coach Willie Simmons said. “The rivalry is as big as any rivalry in college football and it’s a huge game that everyone looks forward to.

“We have talked to the guys about what this game means on the national stage as far as playoffs and our winning streak. We have to hear about this game whether we win or lose for 365 days.”

As FAMU (8-2, 6-1 SWAC) competes for an at-large FCS postseason bid, the school is fighting for the Rattlers to host the first playoff game, if selected for the tournament.

Monday is the deadline and the university is working with the City of Tallahassee, Visit Tallahassee, and the Sports Bureau Commission to solidify the bid.

“There’s a minimum financial obligation that you have to submit and we have to show the NCAA the amenities we provide — hotels and travel accommodations and logistics for the visiting team that would come to town,” Simmons said. “We met as an administration last week and Dr. (Larry) Robinson is leading the charge to get bids submitted and Interim AD Michael Smith has all hands on deck to make sure that everything is done properly.

“We all understand how important that will be for the city, university, and football program. Everyone that will be integral in us successfully hosting a playoff game has been contacted and pulling out all the stops to make it happen.”

Florida A&M football’s adverse win over Alabama State puts the nation on notice

FAMU’s 21-14 win at Alabama State was a hard-fought contest between the SWAC foes.

The Rattlers trailed 14-9 with five minutes left in the game after Alabama State returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

A 17-yard touchdown pass from FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa to receiver Jah’Marae Sheread moved the Rattlers ahead 15-14 with four minutes remaining.

The Rattlers solidified the win by blocking the Hornets’ potential game-winning field goal as defensive back Kendall Bohler recovered the ball and returned it for a 51-yard touchdown as time expired.

“I think we just continue to show people that we’re a football team that can win regardless of the situation,” Simmons said. “To show that you can win close games on the road when you have adversity speaks to the character of this team.

“To find a way to get it done really speaks a lot to this team, so I think that we’re continuing to strengthen our resume and show everyone what we’re made of.”

The moment of truth will come when FAMU finds out if it made the 24-team FCS tournament bracket, which will be announced Sunday, Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

“I think the nation is taking notice — maybe not at the rate that we want or need them to,” Simmons said. “If you follow college football on all levels, you have to acknowledge the resurgence of HBCU football in the national landscape.

“The SWAC is a strong conference and we’re playing good ball. We have been looked down upon on the national level in regards to quality competition and coaching, but I’ll put it up against anybody in America because I believe in our products.

“We deserve the right to show that on a national stage and not just between our respective conferences.”

Excitement surrounds the Florida Classic, but FAMU keeps its eyes on the prize

FAMU was on the wrong end of the Classic for nine straight years until last season’s 46-21 over B-CU.

Simmons’ first two seasons at FAMU were derailed as the team lost a chance to win the MEAC in 2018. In 2019, it was the Rattlers’ lone MEAC loss and blew a chance for them to be named as the undisputed HBCU national champions.

“They costed us opportunities for two straight years,” Simmons said. “We were thankfully able to get the monkey off our backs last season, but we know this year is no different.

“Everything surrounding this game is huge.”

It’s easy to get caught up in the luster of the Florida Classic and deeply-rooted rivalry between FAMU and Bethune-Cookman.

But the main objective for the Rattlers is winning on Saturday to leave no stone unturned in their playoff quest.

“Part of the psychological game that coaches play is the emphasis we place on this weekend’s game,” Simmons said. “I’m being honest about what this week’s game is all about to be ready for it.

“Everything is on the line this week and we understand the importance of this game on many fronts.”

This is the 25th year of the game being played in Orlando. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.

Florida Classic Game Information

Who: Florida A&M (8-2, 6-1 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman (2-8, 2-5 SWAC) — Florida Classic

When: Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Broadcast/Radio: ESPN3, Rattler Sports Network

