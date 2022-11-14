Nokia smartphone for £99! Big Android features come at a tiny price





Nokia is back with a fresh set of deals that make owning a new smartphone ludicrously affordable. The famous Finnish phone firm, which is now owned by HMD Global, has just announced a swathe of discounts with prices starting from just £99. And don’t think for one minute that this low price means bargain basement features and these cheaper phones are actually packed with upgrades you’d only expect on a more expensive flagship.

The cheapest of the bunch is the Nokia G11 which gets a giant 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate for silky smooth scrolling. There’s also a triple-lens rear camera, which includes a Macro option for extreme close-ups, plus you’ll find a headphone port and a huge 5,050mAh battery which offers three days of life being needing a refill. Other extras include easy screen unlocking thanks to facial recognition and this device comes with three years of monthly security updates to help keep it safe. If that all sounds enticing, Nokia has the G11 deal on its website or you can buy one directly from Amazon instead.

If you fancy something a little more powerful then Nokia has also slashed the price of the G21 which comes packed with a more impressive rear 50-megapixel camera plus there’s some added RAM to help it power through those daily digital tasks. The Nokia G21 usually costs £159 but you can pop one in your pocket for just £129 – saving £30 Again, Nokia has this device on its website or you can buy it from Amazon at that discounted rate. Finally, there are two more devices getting a big price cut when buying directly from Nokia which include the Nokia X20 and the more rugged XR20. For those wanting improved performance, the X20 offers a fast Qualcomm processor, 5G data speeds and 64-megapixel quad-rear camera system which includes a clever Night Mode for perfect images when the sun goes down. Anyone wanting a device that can survive life on the road might want to take a look at the XR20 with this phone offering a tough design and screen that’s covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The XR20 also gets that faster processor, 5G network compatibility and 48-megapixel dual-lens rear camera.

Along with these Nokia price cuts, Samsung has also slashed the cost of some of its best smartphones for Black Friday with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip3 just two devices that are now much cheaper. The standout offer has to be £200 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra which drops the price to under £950. For that money, you get a stunning 6.8-inch screen, an incredible quad-rear camera and even an S Pen stylus that lets you scribble on the display without using your finger. Then there’s £250 off the foldable Z Flip3 and Samsung has slashed £110 off the price of the brilliant A52s 5G which means this 6.5-inch device now costs just £299. There’s also the budget Galaxy A13 which is reduced by £50 to just £129. Want to know more about all the best upcoming deals? Check out our full Black Friday 2022 guide with early deals, top tips and how to spot a bargain.

Like Loading...