Northwest Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say


BALTIMORE — Firefighters have extinguished a fire that chewed on an auto shop in Northwest Baltimore, according to the local firefighters’ union.

The fire damaged the one-story building that houses Wabash Auto in the 3300 block of West Coldspring Lane, union officials said.

There were initial reports of acetylene tanks at the site of the fire, according to the local firefighters union.

Firefighters took precautions and evacuated the building prior to performing exterior operations, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.

The Baltimore City Fire Department’s hazmat team was dispatched to the fire site to assist with the potentially hazardous material, union officials said.

