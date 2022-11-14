Norway Parliament Considers 2023 State Budget Bill

The Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget) Oct. 6 accepted for consideration Bill No. Prop. 1 LS (2022-2023), on the 2023 State Budget. The bill includes measures to: 1) introduce an additional employer tax of 5 percent for salaries over NOK 750,000; 2) increase the personal allowance by 14,850 kroner (US$1,449); 3) reduce the social security contribution rate on wages to 7.9 percent; 4) reduce the maximum tax deduction for pension income to 33,250 krone (US$3,249) from 33,400 krone (US$3,263); 5) increase the basic rent tax for hydropower to 45 percent from 37 percent; 6) introduce a ground rent tax on aquaculture and …