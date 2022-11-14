Norway to remain on “yellow alert” regarding power supply | Montel

“For southern Norway as a whole, we still see a fairly large gap up to median values. But this changes every single day when it rains as much as it has been doing, which we are happy about,” Hilde Tonne said, despite significant rain since the end of September as the situation was still strained.

Statnett warned in May of a “pressed” security of supply situation in the NO1, NO2 and NO5 power price bidding zones amid low hydropower supply and fears that a looming gas crisis in Europe amid a curtailment of Russian flows might limit the potential for electricity imports.

The potential for reduced imports was a key reason the TSO was maintaining this “yellow alert”, which was step 2 on a scale where 5 would result in rolling blackouts, Tonne said.

War impact

“The war in Ukraine is still there and every European country is struggling with its own issues. So we have to take that into account before we reduce the risk level,” she said.

While European gas stocks were currently 96% full, it was unclear how they would be replaced come next spring as there would be no Russian gas, she added, with the country having cut flows due to rising tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine.

Russia typically supplies around 40% if the region’s gas needs.

“We also don’t know what the winter will be like, how cold it will be and how much precipitation will fall. So before next winter, we will have to have a preparedness based on the same picture as we had a few weeks ago,” Tonne said.

As well as potential issues with supply from continental Europe, neighbours Sweden and Finland are both struggling with available nuclear power capacity this winter.

The Ringhals 4 reactor (1.1 GW) in Sweden is offline for maintenance until 1 February, while it remains uncertain when the Olkiluoto 3 reactor (1.6 GW) in Finland will come online after large cracks were discovered in October.

Meanwhile, the Danish Energy Agency has ordered Orsted to restart coal and oil-fired power plants to fill a supply gap.