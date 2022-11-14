Norway’s Widerøe to Commence New Dublin Airport to Bergen Route in April 2023

Norway’s famous Fjords will move within easy flying distance for Irish travellers from next April with the launch by Norwegian airline Widerøe of an exciting new twice weekly service between Dublin Airport and the city of Bergen.

The new service, which will commence next spring, will open up other new locations in Norway for Irish travellers with connections to Bodø and Tromsø in Northern Norway, putting access to midnight sun in the summer and the Northern Lights in the winter season within easy reach.

Bergen, a World Heritage City and a European Capital of Culture located in the west of Norway, is renowned for its architecture and its mix of traditional wooden houses and brick buildings, as well as modern architecture. It’s also home to the iconic Bryggen harbour district, one of north Europe’s oldest ports.

According to Christian Skaug, Commercial Director of Widerøe: “We are extremely happy to share the news that we will start flying to Bergen from Dublin in April 2023. We have high hopes for this route, both for travellers from Norway to Dublin, and for the Irish to discover Norway and Bergen. The route is tailor made for excellent onward connections into the famous Norwegian fjords and the breath-taking scenery of the north.”

According to Vincent Harrison, Managing Director of Dublin Airport: “This new route opens the door for Irish travellers to one of the most scenic parts of Norway, with the city of Bergen providing a gateway to the famous Norwegian Fjords. The addition of this exciting new destination is yet more good news for Dublin Airport as we continue to expand our route offering for our passengers. We are delighted to be working with Widerøe and look forward to this route opening next spring.”

According to Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland: “Today’s announcement by Widerøe is good news for Irish tourism in 2023, as we continue to restore growth in inbound tourism. As an island destination, we know there’s a proven direct correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers, so this new flight will certainly help boost visitor numbers from Norway. We’re looking forward to working closely with Widerøe, Dublin Airport and other tourism interests, to maximise the promotion of this new service. The Nordic Region is an important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 256,000 Nordic visitors, whose visits delivered €116 million for the economy.”