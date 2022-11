AMMAN — Three Norwegian films will be

screened on November 14–16 at the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, in

cooperation with the Norwegian embassy in Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra,

A Shoman foundation statement on Monday said the three

films are Kautokeino Rebellion, Before Snowfall, and Handle with Care. They

will be screened starting at 6:30 pm each night on the specified dates.

