Novak Djokovic refuses to name himself ATP Finals ‘favourite’

Novak Djokovic claimed there were “no favourites” this week in Turin after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6(4) in a dominant display to start his ATP Finals campaign with a round-robin win. The world No 8 is bidding to win his sixth overall title at the season-ending tournament and his first in seven years but admitted it wouldn’t be easy as he refused to name himself or anyone else as a favourite for the trophy.

Djokovic was clincinal in his first match of the week in Turin as he eased past second seed Tsitsipas in straight sets after just an hour and 37 minutes. It came nine days after the Serb was dragged into a three-set battle with the 24-year-old in the Paris Masters semi-final and was his ninth overall win against Tsitsipas in 12 meetings.

While the 35-year-old was left impressed by his own performance, he was still adamant that there were no favourites at the tournament, which sees the eight players who earned the most points throughout the season battling it out in the group stage to reach the semi-finals and finals. “Whoever I get to play against here, there’s no clear favourites,” he claimed after starting his campaign with a win.

“Everyone is hitting the ball very well, all the best players of this season are here so I’ve got to be at the top of my shape.” The world No 8 already knows his next two opponents as he will face Andrey Rublev on Wednesday before rounding out the group stage with a match against Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

