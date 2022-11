Older pets looking for forever homes Updated: 5:40 AM EST Nov 14, 2022



RESPONSIBILITY, THERE ARE GREAT BENEFITS TO GETTING THESE PETS OUT OF THE SHELTER. PUPPIES AND KITTENS INSIDE THE ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE HAVE NO IDEA THAT SOON THEY WILL BE ADOPTED INTO A NEW WORLD. FOR THE OLDER PETS WHO END UP HERE, THEY’VE LIKELY SPENT THEIR WHOLE LIFE ON THE OUTSIDE. >> MOST OF THE TIME, SENIOR ANIMALS TEND TO LIVE WITH OLDER PEOPLE. MOST OF THE TIME, THEY HAVE TO GO TO ASSISTED LIVING OR THEY PASS AWAY. IT COLLECTS SENIOR PETS OFTEN GET OVERLOOKED. ANIMAL BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST SAYS THEY CAN ACTUALLY BE THE EASIEST TO SETTLE AND ADAPT. YOU CAN TEACH AN OLD DOG NEW TRICKS. >> YOU GIVE THEM A ROUTINE AND THEY LOVE YOU SO MUCH FOR IT. >> THE RESCUE LEAGUE IS TAKING A NEW SENIOR ANIMALS. THIS DOG IS ACTUALLY ABOUT TO BE ADOPTED. SHE IS 11. THIS 12-YEAR-OLD CAT IS STILL UP FOR ADOPTION. >> THE MINUTE YOU HIT DOUBLE DIGITS, PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO GO THROUGH THAT AGAIN. >> IF YOU CAN ENVISION YOURSELF TAKING IN AN ANIMAL TO SPEND ITS LIFE WITH YOU, TAKING ON SOME ADDED MEDICAL NEEDS OR ATTENTION, THESE ANIMALS SHOW THE GREATEST AMOUNT OF GRATITUDE. >> USUALLY BECAUSE THEY ARE TIRED AND THEY MIGHT BE A LITTLE BIT SORE, THEY TEND TO BE GRATEFUL TO THEIR OWNERS. THAT MAKES IT AMAZING. KATIE: IT’S IMPORTANT TO THINK AHEAD OF TIME. MEDICATION IS EXPENSIVE. YOU MIGHT HAVE TO TAKE AN OLDER DOG WITH BLADDER PROBLEMS OUT. DOUG: WE CAN DO IT TOGETHER. KATIE: MANY OF THESE ANIMALS VALUE AND WHAT THAT QUALITY. SOMETHING ABOUT THIS STORY — WE BOTH RECENTLY LOST DOGS. ANTOINETTE: AN OLDER DOG MIGHT BE POTTY TRAINED ALREADY.