Overhaul of ‘broken’ resource rules set to ‘tame’ planning departments, speed up builds

The Government’s long-awaited overhaul of the “broken” Resource Management Act (RMA) – the law that governs all of New Zealand’s built environments – is intended to speed up consents, get more houses built and better protect the environment.

Environment Minister David Parker said the new laws would cut red tape, lower costs and speed up the time it took for new homes and infrastructure projects to be approved.

“It needs to be faster, cheaper and better,” Parker said.

“We will be helping local government tame their planning departments.”

READ MORE:

* RMA changes may smash the status quo but in a distant, far away land

* The Resource Management Act is being binned and why that is a big deal



Parker said reform was “overdue”.

“Everyone is frustrated – environmentalists, developers, councils, farmers, home builders – and there is cross-party support for the need to replace and repeal the RMA.”

The new plans will lead to a 19% reduction in costs a year, the Government claims, adding up to about $10 billion over 30 years.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Environment Minister Kiri Allan, Housing Minister Megan Woods, Environment Minister David Parker and Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson announce the new plan to overhaul New Zealand’s planning laws.

The Government also took aim at rules that allowed for “nimbyism” for preventing development and contributing to the rapid increase of land prices.

The changes include a major shift of land use and resource rules, stripping more than 100 plans down to 15 regional-level plans created by committees of local and central government, and Māori.

The Government did not go as far as to implement co-governance regional committees that develop the regional plans, with no restriction on the size except to have at least six representatives, including at least two Māori members.

The Government anticipates the consent process will be significantly sped up. Meanwhile, new plans set clear expectations for a housing supply that exceeds the anticipated demand, that restrictions do not lead to inflated land prices, and that the plan contributes to the availability of more housing and of affordable housing choices.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff The Government anticipates the consent process will be significantly sped up with the changes. (File photo)

There will be fewer consents to process – the bulk of decision-making will be made at early planning stages, with the hope of fewer delays at the consent stage.

Central government will have more power, with an aim to allow for more building or activities to reduce cost and delays at the consenting stage.

The new rules also give local authorities the ability to enforce stronger conditions, compliance and enforcement powers.

Māori will have decision-making roles at the national, regional and local levels, including a new national entity to monitor Tiriti o Waitangi performance and provide input into the national planning framework.

The framework involves water and air quality as well as infrastructure development.

Under the RMA, there was a requirement to take te Tiriti principles into account; in contrast, the reforms require people and organisations to “give effect” to the principles.

One of the new proposed laws, the Natural and Built Environment Act (NBA), is set to take the bulk from the Resource Management Act, with powers to protect, restore and enhance environmental protection of areas such as estuaries and coastlines, the reduction of greenhouse gases and to protect human health.

It was estimated it could take 10 years for the laws to be fully in place.

Despite Parker stating there was “cross-party support for the need to repeal and replace the RMA”, the Green Party accused Labour of missing a “crucial opportunity” to put climate change and nature at the centre of the laws, while the National Party said the plan was too bureaucratic.

Supplied Green MP Eugenie Sage says the Government should have put climate and nature at the heart of the plan.

Green MP Eugenie Sage, the party’s environment spokesperson, said the Government “seems to have bought into the outdated idea that there is a trade-off between quality infrastructure and good environmental outcomes”.

“Everyone agrees that the current resource management system, designed and tinkered with by successive governments, has failed,” she said.

“What the Government has come up with as a solution also falls short of what is required.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said: “On first blush, we are really deeply concerned about the layers of bureaucracy, certainly the uncertainty and complexity that’s being created and the speed of implementation.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Christopher Luxon says the plan is too bureaucratic.

However, he said: “I’m sure there’ll be some good things that we’ll want to look at as well … and we will be supportive of that on balance.”

When asked what National’s plan was, Luxon said the party, if elected, would remove layers of bureaucracy.

“We’ve got huge amounts of complexity and uncertainty sitting there in terms of legal uncertainty that I think will need a lot of testing in the courts. And importantly, we have to get a much faster streamline response.”

ACT’s David Seymour said the underlying principles that plagued the RMA had not changed.

“What they should have done is said, ‘You can do on your property what you want so long as you don’t harm the enjoyment of others’ property, or commonly held environmental resources.’”

STUFF Environment Minister David Parker explains how the Resource Management Act will be replaced by three new laws. (Video first published in February 2021)

Parker said the previous “effects-based approach” resulted in small adverse effects that accumulated into significant environmental degradation – “most notably with water quality and loss of biodiversity and topsoil”.

He said the changes boiled down to a reduction in “costs, times and complexity for everyone and also achieving better environmental outcomes”.

The reform will also set targets to improve and restore degraded environmental areas. There will be bottom lines for environmental degradation that are not allowed to be breached.

Fast-tracking of some consent projects is here to stay. It was introduced in 2020 to help the country recover from the Covid economic hit.