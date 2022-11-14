Overwatch 2 November 15 update patch notes, release time and changes

Overwatch fans are counting down to the release of the November 15 update. If it’s anything like previous downloads, the next major Overwatch 2 update is likely to have a 6pm GMT UK launch time. According to early patch notes revealed by Blizzard, the mammoth new Overwatch 2 update will make a whole host of balance changes to various heroes. The primary focus will be on newcomer Kiriko, as well as D.va, Zarya, Genji and Sombra. The full list of patch notes will be revealed when the update launches on November 15. In the meantime, the current list of balance changes can be seen below.

Overwatch November 15 update patch notes…

Sombra

• Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds

• Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect

• Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%

Dev Comment: With Sombra’s rework, she gained a lot more damage to help account for the reduced ability lockout duration of Hack.

This has proven to be too deadly for a flanker with easy access to the enemy backlines. We’ve also changed the damage output of Tracer, Reaper, and Genji in the 5v5 format.

She can also no longer channel hack on an already hacked target as feedback indicated the reduced cooldown combined with hacking from stealth proved to be too frustrating for many players. This is essentially a per-target cooldown that enables Hack to keep its current 4 second cooldown for potentially hacking multiple targets.

Genji

• Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24

• Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27

Dev Comment: Genji is a Hero that has greatly benefited from the move to 5v5.

Changing to a single Tank and the reduction of crowd control has meant Genji has had less obstacles in his way, however he hasn’t received tuning updates since he wasn’t actively in the meta until launch (something also informed by our general preference to avoid preemptive adjustments when possible).

We also saw that, in early beta tests, other flanking Heroes such as Tracer and Reaper were also significantly more effective in OW2. These changes will bring Genji more in line with the other flanking damage heroes.