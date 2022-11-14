Pad & Quill debuts new Apple Watch Ultra Leather Strap and Cuff models at 30% off

Joining ongoing 30% price drops on the rest of its lineup, Pad & Quill has just introduced its new Bradley Cuff and Ultra Leather Strap for Apple Watch Ultra. After seeing some brilliant metal link-style designs from SANDMARC over the last month or so, Pad & Quill is bringing some of its handmade leather craftsmanship into the mix for Apple Watch Ultra users with the new Ultra Strap Bradley Cuff (they also work with Apple Watch Series 8 and older). You’ll find all of the brand’s usual attention to detail here alongside some of the deepest launch discounts we have ever tracked from Pad & Quill. Head below for more.

New Ultra Leather Strap

First up, let’s take a look at the new Ultra Leather Strap for Apple Watch Ultra. While specifically designed for Apple’s flagship new wearable, it will also work with any 42, 44, or 45mm model.

Featuring the brand’s usual handcrafted leather treatment and softer leather lining against your wrist, it also employs the UV-resistant marine-grade stitching we have come to love from Pad & Quill. The brushed hardware is designed to match the Apple Watch Ultra and is built from 316L stainless steel “solid-bar unbreakable hardware” – a first for Pad & Quill.

Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be rugged and endures serious adventures. When those adventures need to include style and luxury, you’ve found the perfect pairing. The Ultra Leather straps are designed to be luxurious and highly rugged. We started with an all-new 316L stainless steel single-lug design that is unbreakable. Then we wrapped the finest leather in the world, American full-grain leather, and finished it with super strong UV-resistant thread. This band makes a statement on or off the adventurous roads you have ahead.

Pad & Quill’s new Ultra Leather Strap is now up for pre-order with an early December ship date. It carries a $90 list price, but you can use code AW30 to knock the total down to $62.96 shipped.

And The Bradley Cuff

The new Ultra Leather Strap is launching alongside Pad & Quill’s Bradley Cuff for Apple Watch Ultra. Another brand new addition to its lineup of Apple Watch bands, the Bradley Cuff delivers a thick full wrist strap, much like the name suggests. Inspired by “vintage 70’s leather cuffs,” it features the same build quality and use of materials as the model above including the solid-bar steel while leaving the Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) unobstructed, unlike some bands of this style.

The Bradley leather cuff is a movie-inspired luxury Apple Watch band that works seamlessly with the new Apple Watch Ultra. Handsome, rugged, and strong this unique leather cuff is designed to fit your wrist ergonomically. The comfort and luxury of this cuff are something that has to be experienced. As the leather Bradley cuff breaks in, you’ll find it as trustworthy and enjoyable as your favorite Hollywood characters.

Now available for pre-order, the Pad & Quill Bradley Cuff for Apple Watch Ultra is also shipping the first week of December. Carrying a $120 MSRP, your total will fall to $83.96 shipped using code AW30.

And just remember, if the new models don’t catch your eye, you can use the aforementioned discount code to knock 30% off any of the Apple Watch bands it offers right here.

