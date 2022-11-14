Painting for pets: 84-year-old raises hundreds for SPCA

Jenepher Hendrick might be 84, but age has not stopped her painting to raise money for unwanted pets.

The Ilam retirement home resident has just raised $805 for the SPCA through the sale of her art works.

While some simple paintings took her a few hours to complete, some took up to a day or more.

Jenepher told Western News she donated the money to the SPCA because of her love for animals.

Many years ago, Jenepher and her late husband John used to own a dog and six cats.

“Cushla was one of the names of my cats and Bluey was the name of my dog. We also had a cat called Panda,” she said.

While she has painted most of her life using watercolours, Jenepher only picked up acrylic from an artist in Westmorland after John died.

Every week for many years, Jenepher would catch the bus to Cashmere, get a taxi to Westmorland, and walk up the hill with her walker for painting lessons.

She said her inspirations had always been animals, art and classical music.

Growing up in an artistic family, with her mother playing the cello, Jenepher got her first piano at 9. Now she still plays at the rest home.

Said Jenepher: “I like Chopin. He composes completely for the piano. I also love Beethoven and Debussy.”

Jenepher said she will continue drawing and hold another fundraiser in the future.