PAUL’S PETS: Meet “Jade” and “Eitan,” two kittens up for adoption at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga

This week, Paul Barys has a pair of sibling kittens from the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga looking for a forever home.

Jade and Eitan are domestic shorthair kittens just over three months old. Jade is a female gray tabby with black spots and stripes while her brother Eitan is a black cat with a touch of white hair.

They are a playful pair who enjoys playtime as much as cuddles.

If you’re interested in adopting the siblings, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.

Starting this weekend, it’s Petsgiving at HES! Name your own price for all pets expect puppies, Saturday, November 19 through Sunday, November 27.

