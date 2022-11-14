Pensioners with back pain could get £370 a month from DWP





Those of state pension age could be entitled to Attendance Allowance, a payment administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). This particular benefit assists older people the additional costs that arise from having a long-term health condition or illness. The maximum amount someone with back pain can claim through Attendance Allowance is just under £370 a month.

According to the DWP, a state pensioner is eligible for the benefit if they “have a physical disability, a mental disability (including learning difficulties), or both”. Furthermore, claimants must have required help for at least six months to be eligible for the benefit payment The amount someone gets from Attendance Allowance depends on the “severity” of their condition, according to the Government department. Attendance Allowance is paid at two different rates, one higher and the other lower, which are awarded depending on assessment from the DWP. READ MORE: Britons urged to consider ‘simple’ boiler hack that could cut energy bills by £112 a year

A claimant will receive £92.40 a week if they are entitled to the higher amount or £61.85 if they are eligible for the lower rate. Pensioners who are suffering from a severe health condition or illness, such as back pain, would get £369.60 from Attendance Allowance. All claimants need to be reminded they must report any circumstance changes directly to the DWP. This is because how much someone gets from Attendance Allowance could go up or down as a result of this change. DON’T MISS

Outside of this payment, pensioners could get extra support through payments and concessions, such as Pension Credit, Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction. Payments for Attendance Allowance are deposited into the same bank and building society account someone gets their state pension paid into. Any extra money received from the DWP benefit payment does not cover a pensioner’s mobility costs. Applicants for Attendance Allowance can begin their claim by calling the benefit payment’s helpline on 0800 731 0122. READ MORE: Attendance Allowance: 6 myths that stop millions of pensioners claiming up to £370 a month



If someone prefers applying online, they can download a claim form for the payment on the GOV.UK website. Citizens Advice offers advice to pensioners looking for guidance on applying for Attendance Allowance, notably warning people about the “six-month rule”. On its website, the charity stated: “You must have had care or supervision needs because of your disability or illness for at least six months before you can get Attendance Allowance. “You don’t need to have had a diagnosis for your condition to apply for Attendance Allowance.

“For example, you might still be having tests or appointments to find out what’s wrong with you. “As long as you’ve needed help or supervision, or you’ve had difficulties, for six months because of your condition you can claim Attendance Allowance. “You can save time with your claim by applying before the end of the 6 months but you won’t get any money until then.” It is yet unknown by how much the payment rate of Attendance Allowance will be raised by next April or if one will take place.

