Pet Of The Week: Simba

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet if you’ve been looking to add a furry family member to cuddle with during the cooler weather.

Simba (A346265) is a super sweet boy that has been very friendly with the staff. He was taken to the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services on May 18 as a stray.

Simba is a 3-year-old Pit Bull mix and is such a love bug.

“This handsome boy likes to entertain, and knows basic commands such as sit, stay, shake, heel and can catch treats in the air,” added staff.

Simba has previously been in playgroup and appears to do well with females rather than male canines.

“Simba loves treats and some good scratches from his handler,” said staff.

Unfortunately, Simba did test positive for heartworms and is currently undergoing treatment.

Stop by and visit Simba and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.