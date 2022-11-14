Pirates of the Caribbean cancelled – Disney axe reboot

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have only received brief updates about the series over the past few years. The last movie, 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, marked the final appearance of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow before he was axed by Disney. Since then, Margot Robbie revealed the next step for the series – but she has just delivered some bad news.

Robbie has now spoken out about the future of the swashbuckling franchise.

She revealed her upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is now “dead”.

She said: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool.”

The Harley Quinn star revealed back in 2020 that she was bringing a Pirates film to cinema that included “lots of girl power”.