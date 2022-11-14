Pirates of the Caribbean cancelled – Disney axe reboot

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have only received brief updates about the series over the past few years. The last movie, 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, marked the final appearance of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow before he was axed by Disney. Since then, Margot Robbie revealed the next step for the series – but she has just delivered some bad news.
Robbie has now spoken out about the future of the swashbuckling franchise.
She revealed her upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is now “dead”.
She said: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool.”
The Harley Quinn star revealed back in 2020 that she was bringing a Pirates film to cinema that included “lots of girl power”.
Robbie went on to confirm that the movie was being penned by the Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.
She said: “No, it’s too early to talk about it. I love Christina, obviously. I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process.”
She added: “We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.”
However, she revealed this week that Disney has axed the upcoming project.
Robbie said of the House of Mouse: “I guess they don’t want to do it.” (Via Vanity Fair)
With Robbie’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean now spiked, the future of the series is a complete mystery.
More to follow…
Source link