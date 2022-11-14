RESPONSIBILITY, THERE ARE GREAT BENEFITS TO GETTING THESE PETS OUT OF THE SHELTER. PUPPIES AND KITTENS INSIDE THE ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE HAVE NO IDEA THAT SOON THEY WILL BE ADOPTED INTO A NEW WORLD. FOR THE OLDER PETS WHO END UP HERE, THEY’VE LIKELY SPENT THEIR WHOLE LIFE ON THE OUTSIDE. >> MOST OF THE TIME, SENIOR ANIMALS TEND TO LIVE WITH OLDER PEOPLE. MOST OF THE TIME, THEY HAVE TO GO TO ASSISTED LIVING OR THEY PASS AWAY. IT COLLECTS SENIOR PETS OFTEN GET OVERLOOKED. ANIMAL BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST SAYS THEY CAN ACTUALLY BE THE EASIEST TO SETTLE AND ADAPT. YOU CAN TEACH AN OLD DOG NEW TRICKS. >> YOU GIVE THEM A ROUTINE AND THEY LOVE YOU SO MUCH FOR IT. >> THE RESCUE LEAGUE IS TAKING A NEW SENIOR ANIMALS. THIS DOG IS ACTUALLY ABOUT TO BE ADOPTED. SHE IS 11. THIS 12-YEAR-OLD CAT IS STILL UP FOR ADOPTION. >> THE MINUTE YOU HIT DOUBLE DIGITS, PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO GO THROUGH THAT AGAIN. >> IF YOU CAN ENVISION YOURSELF TAKING IN AN ANIMAL TO SPEND ITS LIFE WITH YOU, TAKING ON SOME ADDED MEDICAL NEEDS OR ATTENTION, THESE ANIMALS SHOW THE GREATEST AMOUNT OF GRATITUDE. >> USUALLY BECAUSE THEY ARE TIRED AND THEY MIGHT BE A LITTLE BIT SORE, THEY TEND TO BE GRATEFUL TO THEIR OWNERS. THAT MAKES IT AMAZING. KATIE: IT’S IMPORTANT TO THINK AHEAD OF TIME. MEDICATION IS EXPENSIVE. YOU MIGHT HAVE TO TAKE AN OLDER DOG WITH BLADDER PROBLEMS OUT. DOUG: WE CAN DO IT TOGETHER. KATIE: MANY OF THESE ANIMALS VALUE AND WHAT THAT QUALITY. SOMETHING ABOUT THIS STORY — WE BOTH RECENTLY LOST DOGS. ANTOINETTE: AN OLDER DOG MIGHT BE POTTY TRAINED ALREADY.

Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts Updated: 5:41 AM EST Nov 14, 2022

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes.Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of the time, sadly, senior animals tend to live with older people,” said Laney Nee, of the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Most of the time when we see them come, it’s because they either have to go to assisted living or they pass away.”Senior pets, as their called, often get overlooked. Nee said they can actually be the easiest to settle and adapt, and despite the saying, you can teach an old dog new tricks.“They come into your home, they settle, you give them a routine, and they love you so much for it,” Nee said.The Animal Rescue League of Boston is always taking in senior animals. “The minute you hit double digits, that’s when people are like, ‘Oh, I just lost my pet. I don’t want to go through that again.’ That sort of thing,” Nee said. Nee said older pets tend to show the greatest amount of gratitude.“Usually because they are tired and they might be a little bit sore or crickety or older, they do tend to be very grateful to their owners for everything that they are giving to them, which makes it amazing,” Nee said.Experts said it is important to think ahead of time about what your “no-gos” are — for example, getting up in the middle of the night to take out an older dog with a bladder problem.Also, consider the time that you have to spend out of the house as many of these animals value and need that quality time and companionship.