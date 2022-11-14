Police descend on residential street as families ‘hear gunshots’

Police have been probing the reports since 10pm and have kept the street, which is in Washwood Heath, Birmingham, sealed off today.

A residential road remains cordoned off after families heard gunshots last night.

A local, who did not wish to be named, told Birmingham Live: “I actually heard the shots and looked out of window at 9.55pm.

“The police came. There were three unmarked firearms cars, one marked car. Then officers cordoned the road off.”

West Midlands Police is yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

But in a video, shared online and taken by a resident, several police cars were seen in attendance last night.

West Midlands Constabulary has been approached for comment.