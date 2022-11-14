Poppies scorched in disgusting attack on veteran war memorial

Callous thugs have torched a war memorial display in Edinburgh, the day after Remembrance Sunday services. A video showing the damage to the wreaths of poppies was shared on TikTok today.
The Lord Provost and First Minister yesterday laid wreaths at the service, observing a one-minute silence after the city’s remembrance parade from the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.
One TikTok user wrote: “This is literally the lowest of the low to do this.”
Another added: “I have no words for this act of total disrespect.”
