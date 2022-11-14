Prince Andrew would ‘scream and shout’ over his 72 teddies

Prince Andrew had a collection of several dozen stuffed toys which had to be meticulously placed on his bed by Buckingham Palace staff to avoid “abuse”, a former royal protection officer has claimed. The Duke of York, 62, is no longer a working member of the Firm, having been stripped of his military titles and the use of his HRH title earlier this year by the Queen.

But former royal protection officer Paul Page, speaking to UNILAD, described his experience at the Palace carrying out security for the Duke.

Mr Page claimed on one occasion he entered Prince Andrew’s bedroom and saw 72 stuffed teddy bears on the Duke of York’s bed.

He recalled a “laminated card” with the image of the bed, complete with the line-up of teddies, which was then shown to him by a colleague during an alarm check for the royal apartments.

The card would remain in a cabinet near the bed, according to Mr Page’s colleague, so that the maids could “put them back exactly like it’s in that picture”.

