Prince Andrew would ‘scream and shout’ over his 72 teddies

Prince Andrew had a collection of several dozen stuffed toys which had to be meticulously placed on his bed by Buckingham Palace staff to avoid “abuse”, a former royal protection officer has claimed. The Duke of York, 62, is no longer a working member of the Firm, having been stripped of his military titles and the use of his HRH title earlier this year by the Queen.
But former royal protection officer Paul Page, speaking to UNILAD, described his experience at the Palace carrying out security for the Duke.
Mr Page claimed on one occasion he entered Prince Andrew’s bedroom and saw 72 stuffed teddy bears on the Duke of York’s bed.
He recalled a “laminated card” with the image of the bed, complete with the line-up of teddies, which was then shown to him by a colleague during an alarm check for the royal apartments.
The card would remain in a cabinet near the bed, according to Mr Page’s colleague, so that the maids could “put them back exactly like it’s in that picture”.
But he then claimed that because Prince Andrew “was the Queen’s favourite”, there was a reluctance to take any complaint to members of the royal household.
He was “definitely” favoured by the late monarch over her other children, Mr Page claimed, and that he was “left to get on with whatever he wanted”.
Unlike his siblings, the Duke of York has had his patronages and affiliations returned to the monarch, and has been largely absent from Royal Family events.
A Buckingham Palace statement in January said the decision had been made “with the Queen’s approval and agreement”.
It came ahead of the settling of a civil case launched against the Duke by Virginia Giuffre in the US.
The statement from the Palace said the Duke, in light of the case, “will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen”.
The Duke remains largely away from Royal Family events, and new reports claim his elder brother, King Charles III, has confirmed he will not be permitted to return to working royal life.
