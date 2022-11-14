Prince Harry pictured at Pearl Harbour wearing a poppy and no medals





Prince Harry was snapped visiting Pearl Harbor in Hawaii last weekend to mark Remembrance Sunday, as the rest of the Royal Family stood together at Whitehall’s Cenotaph in memory of military heroes and of the Queen. The Duke, 38, appeared relaxed in the photos as he visited the USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, with his top button undone and wearing a casual blue suit. He had a traditional poppy pinned to his lapel, but did not wear any of his military medals. Meghan Markle, 41, and their children Archie and Lilibet were not seen with the Prince as he spoke with families.

Harry is not permitted to wear his military dress after he was stripped of the right when he left the Royal Family. He is still allowed to wear his medals, although appeared to have chosen not to for his trip to Hawaii. The Prince served in the military for a decade and had two tours of Afghanistan, as well as organising the Invictus Games for wounded and injured service members and veterans since 2014. The first Remembrance Sunday since his departure from the Royal Family in 2020 had proved to be a controversial affair for Harry and Meghan. The couple visited the Los Angeles National cemetery to pay their respects to fallen Commonwealth soldiers, but came under fire for hiring a photographer to capture the moment.

Harry was also reportedly upset to hear a wreath would not be laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf. This year the Sussexes marked the occasion with a picture of them in front of military personnel for Veterans Day and Remembrance Day. In a statement posted to their Archewell Foundation website, the couple said: “We honour servicemembers across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service.” The statement continued: “We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service.” READ MORE: Prince William is ‘holding huge grudge’ against Harry and Meghan [REVEAL]

