Prince Philip sought legal advice over The Crown’s storyline

The late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip sought legal advice following The Crown’s season two plot which blamed him for the death of his sister, Princess Cecilie. According to royal historian Hugo Vickers, the monarch was “hurt and upset”.

Prince Philip was said to have contacted the law firm Farrer & Co after The Crown’s depiction of his sister’s death in season two.

Princess Cecilie died as a result of a tragic plane crash in 1937 at the age of 26, moments after giving birth in the air.

She died alongside her newborn, two young sons and husband Georg Donatus.

When Princess Cecilie went into labour, the pilot attempted to do an emergency landing to get her to a hospital, but the plane hit a building.

